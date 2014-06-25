LONDON Premier Oil, the North Sea and South East Asian-focused oil and gas explorer, has promoted finance director Tony Durrant to the chief executive role with immediate effect, the firm said on Wednesday.

Durrant succeeds Simon Lockett as CEO, who announced his departure in Febuary after a string of downgrades to production guidance.

Durrant joined Premier in June 2005 and has served as finance director since then.

Prior to joining Premier, he worked at Lehman Brothers, latterly as managing director and head of the European Natural Resources Group.

