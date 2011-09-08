LONDON Electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell PFL.L posted a slight rise in second-quarter profit and said further cost savings should help it meet full-year expectations.

The company, which in July issued a profit warning after its sales felt the effects of the global economic slowdown, on Thursday said its adjusted pretax profit for the three months to the end of July edged up 0.9 percent to 23 million pounds.

Its first half pretax profit rose 6.6 percent to 47.1 million pounds.

The firm, which sells products ranging from batteries and chargers to computer consumables and security products in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, said a 2 percent fall in August sales indicated that the economic environment was still tough.

The group, whose second quarter sales rose 1.4 percent, made 2.1 million pounds worth of cost savings in the period with a further 15 million pounds earmarked for the second half of the year.

"In taking these (cost saving) actions quickly and effectively we believe we will ensure maximisation of our sales, operating profit and cash positions to drive towards achieving our expectations this year," Chief Executive Harriet Green said in a statement.

Shares in Premier Farnell, which have slumped 44 percent in the last six months, closed at 171.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 635 million pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)