Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON Electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell PFL.L on Tuesday became the latest company to see a protest over executive pay, with just under a third of its shareholders voting against its remuneration report.
The company said 32.1 percent of its shareholders voted against the report at its annual general meeting.
The vote comes amid falling profits at Premier Farnell, whose chief executive Harriet Green is to move to debt-laden tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) in July.
Many British companies have already been hit by investor revolts at shareholder meetings this year, with Andrew Moss, the chief executive of British insurer Aviva (AV.L), stepping down after shareholders voted against his remuneration plans.
(Reporting by Adveith Nair)
LONDON Buyout firm Blackstone Group and insurer Prudential are the preferred bidders for about 12.5 billion pounds in mortgages made by failed British lender Bradford & Bingley, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.