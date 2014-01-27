LONDON Britain's Premier Foods (PFD.L) has signed an agreement with U.S. investment firm The Gores Group to jointly operate its struggling bread division, in a deal which values the unit at 87.5 million pounds ($144.40 million).

The Gores Group will pay 30 million pounds for a 51 percent stake in the bread business, which will operate under the Hovis name. The transaction will give Premier Foods a short-term cash inflow of 28 million pounds which it intends to invest in its grocery business, it said on Monday.

The two parties have also agreed to invest a combined 45 million pounds in Hovis which will enable a 200 million pound five-year investment programme for the bread business.

Premier Foods also said its trading profit for the year to the end of December was in line with expectations.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by James Davey)