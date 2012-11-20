LONDON Premier Foods (PFD.L) is to cut around 900 jobs in its bread division as part of a shake up that will close two bakery sites and four distribution operations at Britain's biggest food producer.

The group said the changes, designed to improve the performance of the Hovis brand, would result in an initial charge of around 28 million pounds ($45 million), which it expects to recover in the future by making the operations more efficient.

Under the plans, Premier Foods will close two bakery sites in Greenford and Birmingham in 2013, it will remove 130 distribution routes and close distribution operations in Greenford, Birmingham, Mendlesham and Plymouth.

"Having generated solid growth momentum in our grocery division, it is critical that we act to assure the long-term future of the bread division," Chief Executive Michael Clarke said. "By simplifying our cost base, we can increase focus on improving efficiency, quality and service levels to help grow our core Hovis business."

The changes to the division follow a group-wide overhaul and the sale of non-core businesses to reduce its 1.3 billion pounds of debt.

($1 = 0.6284 British pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton)