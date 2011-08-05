LONDON Food manufacturer Premier Foods (PFD.L) said it was seeing an improving trend in its second half as it posted an expected 29 percent fall in first-half profit, hit by higher commodity costs and a depressed consumer environment.

The maker of Branston pickle, Bisto gravy and Hovis bread said Friday it made a trading profit for its ongoing businesses of 67 million pounds in the six months to June 25.

That compares with company guidance of 65-70 million pounds and 94 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Premier Foods, which also makes Mr Kipling cakes, Loyd Grossman sauces and Hartley's jam, attributed the decline in profit to a 14 percent year-on-year rise in commodity costs, a temporary loss of contracts from a major customer, and reduced demand in UK grocery and bread markets.

The firm said repricing in its second quarter and a strong promotional program should help the firm win market share going forward.

"The outlook is, as in any year, dependent on the Christmas trading period," it said.

Premier Foods has been selling businesses to bring down its debt, which ballooned following the acquisitions of RHM and Campbell Soups' UK and Irish business in 2006.

It sold its canned food and meat free businesses this year for a combined 362 million pounds, helping to bring down its net debt to 972 million pounds.

Premier Foods said a logistics and head office restructuring will yield 20 million pounds in annual savings by 2013.

Shares in the firm, which have halved in value over the last three months, closed Thursday at 15.9 pence, valuing the business at about 400 million pounds, well below the 2.8 billion pounds it was once valued at.

Chief Executive Robert Schofield will retire from the post on September 1 and be succeeded by former Kraft KFT.N executive Mike Clarke.

