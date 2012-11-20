LONDON Premier Foods (PFD.L) is to axe around 900 jobs at its bread division as part of an ongoing move to cut debt that will see Britain's biggest food producer close two bakeries and four distribution centres.

The shake-up, designed to help the performance of Hovis - a key brand, will result in an initial charge of 28 million pounds ($45 million) that should be recovered through site disposals and more efficient operations, Premier Foods said.

The changes to bread, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of group revenue, follow a groupwide overhaul and the sale of non-core businesses to help cut debt that stood at 1.27 billion pounds at end-June.

"Having generated solid growth momentum in our grocery division, it is critical that we act to assure the long-term future of the bread division," chief executive Michael Clarke said on Tuesday.

Premier Foods shares were up 3.3 percent to 95.7 pence at 1255 GMT, having risen 77 percent over the past 12 months.

"Today's move looks logical and much better than the alternative of cutting prices in an attempt to regain lost volume, which would have risked the further erosion of margins," analysts at Panmure Gordon said.

Bakery sites in Birmingham and Greenford will close in 2013, with distribution sites in Birmingham, Greenford, Mendlesham and Plymouth shut as it adjusts to lower volumes caused by the loss of a 75 million pound contract, reported to be with the Co-Op.

Clarke told Reuters the remaining part of the bread business was more profitable and could grow in a more simple structure.

Premier Foods, which owns brands such as Mr. Kipling cakes and Sharwood's curry products, has sold businesses such as Hartley's jams, Sun-Pat peanut butter and its pickles and sauces arm, including Branston, this year.

Sales from its ongoing businesses, excluding milling, rose 2 percent in the three months to September.

"We have pleasantly surprised people every quarter on grocery as we have been on this journey of improving that business. The plan is to do the same thing on bread," Clarke said.

The bread unit, which the group separated into a new division in August, has proved tricky for Premier Foods, which has had to manage high wheat prices.

(Additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dan Lalor and Sarah Young)