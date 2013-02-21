LONDON British food producer Premier Foods (PFD.L) said it was confident of progressing in tough markets this year as it posted a rise in annual trading profit after a turbulent 2012.

The debt-laden maker of Mr Kipling cakes had an action-packed 2012, overseeing a debt refinancing, asset sales, and a shake-up at its bread unit, and has started the new year in a similar vein with its CEO Michael Clarke surprisingly quitting in January after just 18 months at the helm.

Premier, which named ex-Cable and Wireless Worldwide CEO Gavin Darby as Clarke's replacement last month, on Thursday reported an underlying trading profit of 123.4 million pounds after excluding contributions from disposals.

That was up 10.6 percent on a year ago and towards the higher end of analysts' forecasts. Underlying revenue in the period excluding milling rose 3.2 percent to 1.35 billion pounds.

"In 2012 we delivered against all of our strategic priorities... While it's clear that markets will remain challenging in 2013, we believe we have the right strategies in place, including the delivery of further overhead cost savings, to make further progress this year," Chief Financial Officer Mark Moran said in a statement.

The group has sold off brands including Sarson's vinegar and Branston pickle to help bring down debts of 1.3 billion pounds built up before the financial crisis. It said net debt now stood at 950.7 million pounds.

Shares in Premier, which is focusing on a slimmed-down portfolio of eight best-selling brands such as Hovis bread, Sharwoods and Bisto, closed at 89.75 pence on Wednesday, down 25 percent on a month ago, valuing the firm at around 215 million

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)