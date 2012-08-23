Hain Celestial (HAIN.O) agreed to acquire some of the top packaged grocery brands of Britain's biggest food group Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L) for 200 million pounds in a cash and stock deal.

The deal, which includes the sale of brands such as Hartley's jams and spreads and Sun-Pat peanut butter, sent the shares of Hain Celestial up 10 percent in extended trading.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of October, would help the company supply packaged groceries that do not require cold storage to major retailers in Britain such as Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Tesco (TSCO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L).

Rothschild Group acted as financial advisor to Hain Celestial in the deal.

The U.S. organic products company, known for its Earth's Best and Celestial Seasonings Brands, expects sales from the Premier Foods business during the eight-month period from closing to June 30 to be about $180 million.

The deal will add 25 cents to Hain's earnings during the period, before acquisition related charges.

The transaction will consist of 170 million pounds in cash and 30 million pounds in Hain Celestial shares.

The Premier Foods brands that Hain will acquire generated over $250 million in sales in its last fiscal year.

Premier Foods has been trying to reduce its debt pile and meet bankers' sell-off demands after the company was weighed down by the acquisition of Hovis and Mr Kipling group RHM in March 2007.

Separately, the company reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates on the back of higher demand for its products in the United States, and forecast strong full-year earnings.

