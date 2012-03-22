LONDON Oil firm Premier Oil said it was in a strong position to take advantage of acquisition and new exploration opportunities after it posted a 32 percent jump in profit boosted by higher oil prices.

The company, which produces oil and gas in the North Sea and South East Asia, posted profit after tax of $171.2 million (107.8 million pounds), ahead of the $129.8 million (81.7 million pounds) it made last year and beating a consensus forecast of $165 million (103 million pounds) from a company-supplied poll of analysts.

Premier said it had cash and undrawn bank facilities of around $1.4 billion (881.6 million pounds) in early 2012, giving it the firepower to make acquisitions and explore for oil in new areas.

"Our exploration and acquisition teams are focused on accessing further profitable growth opportunities. We are in our strongest ever financial and operational position to take advantage of such opportunities as they emerge," Chief Executive Simon Lockett said in a statement on Thursday.

Premier, which is also exploring for oil in Kenya, reiterated its average production target of between 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 65,000 boepd for 2012, 50 percent higher than in 2011, as new projects come onstream in the North Sea.

Shares in Premier Oil closed at 424 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about 2.2 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)