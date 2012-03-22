LONDON British oil firm Premier Oil (PMO.L) said it will benefit from new tax breaks unveiled in the UK annual budget, further boosting its already healthy coffers, and standing it in good stead to take advantage of acquisition and exploration opportunities.

"Big thumbs up from us. I couldn't have wished for a better result," Chief Executive Simon Lockett said on Thursday of the expansion in the small field allowance announced by Britain's finance minister George Osborne on Wednesday.

In the North Sea Premier's Solan oil field and three fields within the Catcher area will all benefit from the new measures, Lockett said.

"Based on our initial evaluation the small field allowance changes are worth over $100 million net to Premier," said Oriel Securities analyst Nick Copeman.

The analyst added that Osborne's other move, to give oil firms certainty over the level of tax relief they will receive when they come to dismantle platforms and pipelines at the end of a field's life, should free up around $150 million of extra capital for Premier's balance sheet.

Premier said it had cash and undrawn bank facilities of around $1.4 billion in early 2012, giving it the firepower to make acquisitions and explore for oil in new areas.

"Our exploration and acquisition teams are focused on accessing further profitable growth opportunities. We are in our strongest ever financial and operational position to take advantage of such opportunities as they emerge," Lockett said.

The company was concentrating on growing its position by making acquisitions in its core production areas in the North Sea and Indonesia and Vietnam, Lockett added.

In terms of exploration, Kenya was an important future area for the company, and it was also looking to participate in the upcoming licencing round in Iraq, where it is partnered with Vietnam's state-run oil firm Petrovietnam.

"If you look at the business today, in three or four years time, it'll be throwing off a much higher level of cash flow, $2 billion a year by that point in time, and therefore we're going to need to expand the quality and the size of the exploration portfolio, the quality and size of the projects that we bring through, to be able to maintain the momentum," Lockett said.

The company said annual profit after tax jumped 32 percent to $171.2 million, beating a consensus forecast of $165 million from a company-supplied poll of analysts, boosted by a higher oil price.

Premier reiterated its average production target of between 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 65,000 boepd for 2012, 50 percent higher than in 2011, as new projects come onstream in the North Sea.

Shares in Premier were 0.5 percent higher at 426.1 pence at 1016 GMT, valuing the firm at about 2.2 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jodie Ginsberg)