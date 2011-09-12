LONDON UK fund manager Ashmore Group (ASHM.L), which last week gained entry to the FTSE 100, will show whether investors are holding their nerve with emerging markets just as other managers brace for a clutch of their clients exiting equity and bond funds.

The manager, which specialises in emerging market debt products but earlier this year bought a U.S.-based equities house, will report its full-year results to end-June on Tuesday.

Assets under management stood at $65.8 billion at June-end -- as flagged in Ashmore's pre-close trading update in July -- but investors will look for signs about how flows have since held up, during which time the MSCI all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS has fallen more than 16 percent.

Volatile markets mean many managers who depend on a retail client base and offer products focussed on developed markets are likely to report challenges in attracting new money to grow their assets in upcoming trading updates.

Keith Baird, analyst at Oriel Securities said Ashmore's focus on institutional investors should help it buck the trend.

"The thing to remember is 80 percent of their business is institutional and institutions are on the whole longer term. What I'm more worried about is the retail side of the business and I think Ashmore is relatively less exposed to that."

Ashmore, which was spun out of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in 1999, is led by chief executive Mark Coombs, who is the firm's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 42 percent in the 2.9 billion pound ($4.6 billion) company, Thomson One data shows.

Coombs is ranked 53 on the Sunday Times 2011 rich list.

Oriel is forecasting profits before tax of 245 million pounds ($387 million), up from 217 million in 2010, earnings per share of 25.5 pence and a small rise in the dividend to 14 pence from 13 pence a year earlier. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

