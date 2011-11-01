FRANKFURT Mario Draghi faces a baptism of fire on his debut as ECB president and a highly-charged decision over escalating the bank's response to the deepening euro zone crisis.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's shock pledge to hold a referendum on a new bailout package has thrown Greece's euro zone membership into question, raised market pressure on Draghi's native Italy and left the European Central Bank as the only short-term bulwark against euro zone contagion.

Many analysts see the ECB as the only institution with the firepower to calm tensions, and the key question after Draghi's first policy meeting in charge -- at which no change in interest rates is expected -- will be whether it will increase its purchases of bonds issued by debt-ridden euro zone states.

"We are in an environment in which there is an enormous amount of pressure now being placed on the ECB to come and intervene in the Italian bond market in size," said Societe Generale economist James Nixon.

"Draghi's challenge on Thursday is to stress the continuation of the ECB's stance and to not give away any hints that he might be soft on inflation. I can't see the ECB changing its stance materially on Thursday," Nixon said.

The majority of 70 economists polled by Reuters a week ago expected the ECB to hold its key interest rate at 1.5 percent at this week's meeting while preparing the ground for a 25-basis points cut in December.

Draghi, a 64-year-old Italian who is held in high regard by his central banking peers, took over the ECB presidency on Tuesday from France's Jean-Claude Trichet, whose eight-year term ends as the bank faces its most severe identity crisis.

The Italian has walked into a storm, with pressure mounting on the ECB to use its unlimited funds to backstop euro zone governments' funding needs as the latest EU rescue efforts risk being torn apart by Greece's actions.

The ECB can intervene to reduce the borrowing costs of those countries ensnared in the debt crisis by buying their bonds. But this is a hugely controversial exercise that has already led to the resignation of two German policymakers at the bank.

GERMAN RESISTANCE

Axel Weber quit as Bundesbank chief early this year in protest at the bond-buying programme, which the ECB began in May last year and which he felt compromised the bank's inflation-fighting goal by taking it into the fiscal policy arena.

Another German, Juergen Stark, is also quitting this year in what sources say is a protest at the programme, which the ECB reactivated in August this year after a 19-week pause, intervening to buy Italian and Spanish bonds.

The decision was taken despite opposition from a German-led minority of ECB policymakers, including Jens Weidmann, Weber's successor at the Bundesbank.

This group would resist any move to ramp up the bond buys.

Draghi nonetheless appeared to indicate last week that he stood ready to help tackle the debt crisis by going on buying the bonds of troubled states, though Trichet told Reuters the Italian's remarks had been over-interpreted.

News of the Greek referendum -- called by Papandreou on Monday -- has raised the risk of an uncontrolled Greek default, sending spreads between Italian and German 10-year bond yields to euro era highs.

"With all this happening overnight, the pressure (for the ECB to intervene) is increasing substantially again," said Citigroup economist Juergen Michels, adding that he did not expect an overt change in policy from the ECB.

"They will not say there is a change in position on this," he said. "We will see that the amount of bond purchases goes up, but this does not mean that the ECB officially announces a change in its policy on this front."

Traders said the ECB intervened on Tuesday as implied Italian borrowing costs hit a 3-month high around 6.26 percent.

NO REVOLUTION

While the future of the ECB's bond-buy plan will be a big focus for Draghi's news conference on Thursday, economists will also look for any changes in communication under the bank's new chief and for details of a new 40-billion covered bond purchase programme.

Euro zone inflation held at 3.0 percent for a second straight month in October, staying well above the ECB's target of close to, but below, 2 percent. The data, published on Monday, makes it harder for the ECB to cut rates immediately.

The ECB's next update of its staff projections for economic growth and inflation in December could offer a platform for Draghi to communicate a rate cut and economists will be looking for clues for such a step at Thursday's meeting.

Economists expect the ECB to highlight downside risks to the economic outlook for the euro zone -- as it did at its October meeting -- and will keep a close eye on whether risks to price stability remain "broadly balanced."

Saying price risks were now to the downside would "probably be the single most important chance to signal a rate cut in the following month," said Nomura economist Laurent Bilke.

"It would be a bit risky for Draghi to change the way the ECB communicates from day one," Bilke said. "It will be more a gradual change, not a revolution from the first meeting."

(Additional reporting By Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel, editing by Mike Peacock)