LONDON F&C Asset Management FCAM.L, one of the country's oldest funds houses, will unveil its long-awaited shake-up plan on Tuesday, in what could offer the industry a model for a slimmer, leaner asset manager.

The strategy review is spearheaded by Edward Bramson, a self-styled turnaround expert catapulted to the helm of the fund manager after winning a bitter boardroom battle to become chairman in February.

Since then, press-shy Bramson has offered few clues about his plans for F&C, whose share price has fallen by more than two-thirds since 2008 as it struggles to move away from its legacy low-margin insurance contracts, many of which expire over the coming years.

But shareholders, including Aviva Investors which backed Bramson and has watched F&C's shares lose around 30 percent since he took over as chairman, will be looking to the activist investor to deliver on his promise to turn the company around.

Bramson, based in New York but a regular visitor to London, has said he wants to return F&C to a better financial footing, raising the possibility he will cut costs and pay down debt, following in the footsteps of peers like Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) and Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L).

For an industry unused to rapid change, Bramson's boardroom takeover could be a warning shot to other asset managers slow to adapt to the changing environment, where new regulation has heaped pressure on their cost base and tough markets cut into their revenue streams.

Bramson may also try to accelerate efforts to boost F&C's retail-focussed Thames River business, which F&C bought last year in an acquisition Bramson has criticised, and try to rid the company of its institutional insurance businesses.

But analysts are cautious about the ability of the group to increase quickly the higher-margin retail portion of the firm, given F&C does not have huge surpluses of cash for further acquisitions.

"There is no easy fix for these guys...I can't see what else they can do to turn it around very, very quickly," Gurjit Kambo, analyst at Credit Suisse, said.

Further exits of key staff are also a strong possibility. Bramson was appointed executive chairman earlier this month after Alain Grisay, F&C's CEO, said he will retire.

Should shareholders welcome the review and F&C's share price rise, Bramson is set to gain most, given his Guernsey-based Sherborne Investors SIAGS.L owns almost a fifth of the company.

F&C will also update the market on recent trading. Analysts at Singer Capital Markets are expecting F&C's assets under management to fall to 99 billion pounds ($158 billion), down from 108 billion at end-June, hit by volatile markets.

