Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Private equity firm Ardian said on Wednesday it had spent $4.3 billion (2.6 billion pounds) on acquiring stakes in buyout funds since September last year, defying suggestions there is a shortage of sellers in the secondary market.
Expectations that banks would need to offload their stakes in private equity because of stricter capital rules following the financial crisis, as well as a rise in demand for liquidity among other investors in the buyout industry, has encouraged a rush of firms to launch secondary vehicles.
That increase in supply has weighed on prices, however, as fewer than anticipated potential sellers look to sell their investments in private equity funds.
Ardian said it had not seen a decline in the number of sellers and expected the potential stock of private equity for sale in the next five years will exceed the money ready to invest in the secondary sector.
"We are seeing a greater diversification of sellers in the market," Vincent Gombault, head of fund of funds and private debt at Ardian, said.
"Financial Institutions still hold large portfolios and continue to represent a very large source of deal flow. However, we are seeing an uptick from pension funds, endowments and insurance companies as they seek to rebalance their portfolio while increasing their allocation to private equity."
Paris-based Ardian, which recently completed its spin out from insurer AXA (AXAF.PA), manages $36 billion in assets.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.