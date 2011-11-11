ZURICH Some private banks, facing higher costs and weaker revenues, are shuffling staff to put more focus on the ultra-rich, which means junior bankers are being effectively downgraded to support senior relationship executives.

These banks have been grappling with higher compliance costs and lower revenues from client activity following the financial crisis. And Swiss banks have been further hit by the soaring Swiss franc, which has crimped margins as most of their costs are in francs while revenues arrive mostly in euros or dollars.

As they pour resources into signing up the richest clients, banks are also assigning less wealthy clients to clusters served by more junior advisers where the clients receive less personalised service than they formerly enjoyed, bankers and industry insiders say.

"They are allowing me to keep my clients, including the most affluent, for the moment, but if I sign up new ultra-wealthy clients I have to pass them on to a more senior manager," said one client adviser at Barclays Wealth (BARC.L).

This person said there were plans to reallocate the existing top clients of junior advisers to more senior managers within the next two years.

"They're turning us into glorified support staff," the adviser said.

Barclays declined to comment.

That is causing resentment among entry level private bankers, because while they will receive compensation for bringing these clients in house, the changes will affect their bonuses which include a share of client-generated revenues.

Bankers have already seen bonuses hit as banks cut their share of client revenues to meet rising costs.

"The gap between revenues and costs is shrinking fast and every firm is adjusting to that," said Serge Ledermann, Group Managing Director at Geneva-based Banque Heritage, which manages some $6 billion (3 billion pound) in client assets.

"There will be fewer relationship managers for more clients and there will be less time for the greenhorns in this business to prove they can develop clients on their own."

Private bank EFG International (EFGN.S) has cut the number of its client advisers to below 600 from 660 at the end of June and will make further cuts, Chief Executive John Williamson said in October when outlining an ongoing restructuring plan.

The bank said it is trimming "underperforming" private bankers who fail to bring in a required level of assets in an effort to increase efficiency by boosting the average assets managed by each adviser.

Banks will continue to trust the most successful relationship managers and producers and have less patience with managers who need more time to grow assets, Ledermann said.

That means private banks are spending less on training up junior staff leaving a gap at the more profitable lower end of the market, says Sebastian Dovey of specialist wealth management consultancy Scorpio Partnership.

Dovey noted gross margins for high net worth clients is in the region of 90-110 basis points, or 0.9-1.1 percent of assets, but for ulta-high net worths it slips to 55-70 basis points.

"It's a way to justify the existence of more senior bankers. A lot of private banks paid quite a bit to get some big names on board but since the crisis many haven't brought in the assets they hoped for," said a Geneva-based executive search consultant who asked not to be named because of industry ties.

Another headhunter who also requested anonymity said many of the high level private bankers had oversold themselves.

"There are a lot of good bankers, but many others just have an address book and not much else. Moreover some institutions are unreasonable about their expectations - raise $200 mln in three years or you're out," this person said.

The focus on the ultra-wealthy, those with investable assets of more than $20 million, seems something of an industry wide trend.

Despite flat 2010 inflows, UBS UBSN.VX raked in 10 billion francs from the ultra wealthy during the year, and the bank is targeting newly-minted millionaires in growing markets like Asia and Latin America to underpin future private banking growth.

But that may not be the best option for the low- to mid-tier private banks, said Ledermann.

"As a bank, you don't want to rely too heavily on any single area. You want the ultra-wealthy but you also want the business of $2-10 million clients who usually pay reasonable fees and won't all leave you at the same time," he said.

"So there is a danger in focussing too heavily on the super-rich. And only a handful of firms which can offer a full range of services have access to them in any case."

(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jane Merriman)