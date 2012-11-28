Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown to open tech hub in Warsaw
LONDON Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown will open a technology hub in Warsaw by mid-2017 to employ around 50 people, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Electra Private Equity said on Wednesday it expects its number of deals to rise over the next 18 months as it sees the value of its existing portfolio rise on the back of strong performances by some its largest investments.
Electra said diluted asset value per share rose to 2,473 pence at the end September, up nearly 4 percent from the end of June and 11 percent above the previous year.
The group has a broad investment remit, ranging from deals to take control of companies to investing in their debt.
Electra said it invested 150 million pounds in the year to the end of September, up from 136 million pounds in the previous year, with the large gap between seller and buyer price expectations preventing it from sealing more deals.
The company bought a 30 million pound portfolio of debt holdings in five British and European companies in September, including caravan holiday group Park Resorts.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Steve Slater)
LONDON Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.
LONDON Rick Doucette, who spent 26 years at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, and ex-UBS prime brokerage senior salesman Gerry Polizzi are planning a new multi-strategy hedge fund, they told Reuters.