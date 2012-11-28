LONDON Electra Private Equity said on Wednesday it expects its number of deals to rise over the next 18 months as it sees the value of its existing portfolio rise on the back of strong performances by some its largest investments.

Electra said diluted asset value per share rose to 2,473 pence at the end September, up nearly 4 percent from the end of June and 11 percent above the previous year.

The group has a broad investment remit, ranging from deals to take control of companies to investing in their debt.

Electra said it invested 150 million pounds in the year to the end of September, up from 136 million pounds in the previous year, with the large gap between seller and buyer price expectations preventing it from sealing more deals.

The company bought a 30 million pound portfolio of debt holdings in five British and European companies in September, including caravan holiday group Park Resorts.

(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Steve Slater)