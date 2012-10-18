LONDON Private equity burdens investors with unfair and sometimes hidden fees and delivers poor performance in return, the head of Oxford University's endowment said on Thursday.

Speaking at the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association's annual summit, Sandra Robertson, chief investment officer of Oxford's 1.5 billion pound ($2.42 billion) endowment launched a scathing attack on the industry that claims to deliver superior returns.

"You make it so hard for us to invest and you can't claim to be exceptional anymore," Robertson told the gathering of private equity executives and other investors.

Investors are burdened with management fees, deal fees and more recently restructuring fees, while they have to be on the lookout for additional fees that firms can charge the companies they invest in, Robertson said.

In return for those high charges, private equity has only delivered an annual return of 8.5 percent over the last 10 years, compared with an emerging markets equity index tracker fund that has made 13 percent, with a fee of only 0.5 percent, Roberston said.

Private equity firms have traditionally charged a 2 percent annual management fee to handle investors' capital and take a 20 percent performance fee, a model they share with hedge funds. By investing some of their own money in their buyout funds, partners in private equity firms claimed to be aligning their interests with their investors.

That alignment no longer exists and the industry is now at an inflection point, Robertson said.

"Entrepreneurs have been replaced by brands and partners by organisations," she said.

While endowments, pension funds, wealthy individuals and even banks have poured money into private equity funds in recent years, firms had to realise that no investor needed to put a portion of their assets in private equity, she said.

"Smart investors will go where they get the best returns."

($1 = 0.6199 British pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)