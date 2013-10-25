Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Procter & Gamble Co's (PG.N) quarterly profit met Wall Street's expectations on Friday helped by growth overseas, cost cuts and a lower tax rate, and the world's largest household products maker maintained its financial forecasts for the year.
Shares of P&G slipped 0.8 percent to $80 in premarket trading.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent said it still expected 5 percent to 7 percent growth in earnings per share this fiscal year, excluding restructuring charges. The company abandoned quarterly forecasts earlier this year.
It still expects organic sales, which strip out the impact of currency changes, acquisitions and divestitures, to rise 3 percent to 4 percent this fiscal year.
P&G said it had earned $3.03 billion (1.87 billion pounds), or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter ended on September 30, up from $2.81 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings per share, which exclude restructuring charges, fell 1 percent to $1.05 and met analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2.2 percent to $21.21 billion, topping Wall Street's forecast of $21.04 billion.
Organic sales rose 4 percent. Such sales were up in every category except healthcare, where they were flat, due in part to a pet food recall.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.