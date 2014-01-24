Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), the world's largest household products maker, reported lower quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by unfavourable currency movements and lower gross profit margin.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent left its 2014 sales growth forecast unchanged. It still expects organic sales, which strip out the impact of currency changes as well as acquisitions and divestitures, to rise 3 percent to 4 percent, and core earnings to rise 5 percent to 7 percent.
The company earned $3.43 billion (2.07 billion pounds), or $1.18 per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, down from $4.06 billion, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier. Core earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, fell 1 percent to $1.21. Analysts expected $1.20 a share.
Sales rose 0.5 percent to $22.28 billion, in line with the average Wall Street estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Organic sales rose 3 percent.
The company's beauty division continued to struggle, with organic sales unchanged as skin care results slipped. P&G's health care segment reported the fastest growth, rising 5 percent.
P&G's gross profit margin slipped 0.9 percentage points, despite lower manufacturing costs.
Rival consumer goods company Kimberley Clark Corp (KMB.N) reported that organic sales rose 5 percent, and forecast they would rise 3 percent to 5 percent in 2014.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.