LONDON British factory gate inflation slowed to its lowest in two and a half years in May, as oil costs slumped, raising the chances that easing consumer price inflation will support consumption this year.

The unexpected monthly fall in producer prices will also provide the Bank of England with more leeway to inject extra cash into the struggling economy after it shied away from further stimulus on Thursday, as concerns over sticky inflation outweighed growth worries.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday producer output prices fell 0.2 percent on the month, taking the annual rate to 2.8 percent, its lowest since November 2009. Economists had forecast a small monthly rise and a 3.2 percent annual increase.

Input prices dropped 2.5 percent on the month as crude oil costs slumped 7.7 percent. The annual rate eased to 0.1 percent - the lowest since September 2009 - compared with forecasts for a price increase of 1.3 percent.

Consumer price inflation has been easing more slowly than the central bank has hoped despite a weak economy, but the latest producer price figures bring back hopes that inflation will start falling more quickly again.

The Bank of England forecast in May that inflation was likely to remain above its 2 percent target for the next year or so and fall to around 1.6 percent in two years' time.

In a separate release, the ONS said that the total volume of all new construction orders in the first quarter grew by 4.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.

A slump in construction output was the main drag on the economy in the first three months of 2012, when GDP shrank 0.3 percent, tipping Britain back into recession.