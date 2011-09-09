LONDON Factory gate inflation proved unexpectedly sticky in August, holding at July's upwardly revised reading of 6.1 percent, the highest annual rate since October 2008, official data showed on Friday.

However, producer input price inflation slowed to 16.2 percent, its lowest rate since March, helped by falling fuel prices, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists had forecast an annual increase in input prices of 16.7 percent on the back of a drop in oil prices and a modest strengthening in sterling.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 0.5 percent at its monthly meeting this week, leaving open the possibility it may restart its quantitative easing programme should the economy weaken further.