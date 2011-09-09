A worker is seen on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Factory gate inflation proved sticky in August, holding at July's upwardly revised reading of 6.1 percent -- the highest annual rate since October 2008 -- despite a sharp fall in input prices, official data showed on Friday.

Analysts had forecast a 5.9 percent increase.

The Office for National Statistics said input prices fell 1.9 percent on the month, a bigger drop than economists had expected, taking the annual rate of input price inflation to 16.2 percent, the lowest since March.

The price of crude oil inputs fell by 5.9 percent on the month, the biggest drop since May, although the cost of oil is still up 35.7 percent on a year ago.

There were also big annual rises in the costs of imported food, parts and equipment, and other materials.

The slowing pace of input price inflation may give some limited comfort to the Bank of England, which held interest rates at 0.5 percent at its monthly meeting this week. But the central bank left open the possibility it may restart its quantitative easing programme should the economy weaken further.

However, there was little market reaction to the data.

"The bottom line is it won't have a big impact on policy," said Brian Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale. "The massive downward revision to the growth outlook is the key point at the moment."

Separate construction figures released by the ONS spelt more bad news for the sector. Non-seasonally adjusted output was down by an annual 3.3 percent in volume terms in July. Volume was 2.8 percent down on the month, its biggest drop since April's 12.3 percent decline.

The ONS also revised up its estimate for seasonally adjusted second quarter construction output growth to 1.1 percent from 0.5 percent, but said this would not materially affect the current GDP growth estimate.

The ONS added that the upward revision was due to new deflator information, seasonal adjustment and additional data returned by businesses.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken)