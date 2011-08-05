LONDON Factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual rate in nearly three years in July as input costs for oil and food continued to soar, official data showed on Friday.

The strong price pressures will be a major obstacle for the Bank of England should it want to loosen monetary policy further to boost the faltering economy.

The Office for National Statistics said producer output prices increased 5.9 percent compared to July 2010, above forecasts for an annual rise of 5.8 percent.

Annual core producer output price inflation edged up a notch to 3.3 percent.

Input prices were 18.5 percent higher on the year, slightly below forecasts though the annual rate for June has been revised down to 16.8 percent from 17.0 percent.

Economists had expected persistently high commodity prices to have pushed up input costs.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 0.5 percent at its monthly meeting this week and kept up its sleeve the option of more stimulus under its quantitative easing programme, should an already struggling economy weaken further.

While the central bankers expect consumer price inflation to rise above 5 percent later this year, driven by soaring energy costs, business surveys have indicated that price pressures on a company level are easing.

The ONS said companies' costs for oil were 45.4 percent higher than in July 2010 and input prices for imported food were up 13.8 percent, the strongest annual increase since March 2009.

Producer output prices for clothing, textiles and leather rose by 5.2 percent on the year, the strongest rise since records began in 1997, in a sign that companies were passing on higher input costs.