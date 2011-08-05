LONDON - Factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual rate in nearly three years in July as input costs for oil and food continued to soar, official data showed on Friday.

The strong price pressures will be a major obstacle for the Bank of England should it want to loosen monetary policy further to boost the faltering economy.

The Bank kept interest rates at a record low this week and evidence of building price pressures is a worry at a time when consumer price inflation is already double its target.

ANALYST COMMENTS

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"This was never going to be a big market moving report given what is going on in the euro area and global equity markets presently. And being so close to consensus there are few surprises in this morning's numbers.

"The annual rate of headline output price inflation rose to its highest since the end of 2008 but with commodity prices flatlining/falling and sterling rising this could help push PPI inflation down going forward (especially from end-2011/early-2012 onwards)."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"While the July producer price data do not make pleasant reading, they do little to dilute belief that the Bank of England will not raise interest rates until deep into 2012 given the current softness of the economy and the worrying outlook.

"There are increasing indications that the recent marked slowdown in manufacturing activity is causing manufacturers to become more circumspect in raising their prices. And an easing back in oil and commodity prices from their peak levels earlier this year has modestly eased pressure on manufacturers to raise their prices to protect their margins although input prices are still elevated and actually moved back up in July."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"It was a dull release on a quite interesting day. With the headline inflation rate for input prices at 18.5 percent that does indicate there's a lot of commodity-related inflation still to feed into consumer price inflation. Some of that will feed through in the form of higher domestic utility bills in August and September, which does threaten an upward spike in the CPI.

"But it's fair to say the numbers weren't frightening, and given Bank's concerns about growth and wider global issues, I don't think this is going to be very high on their list of things to worry about."