TORONTO The Canadian government has extended its review of Malaysian state oil company Petronas' C$5.2 billion (3.2 billion pounds) takeover of natural gas producer Progress Energy Resources Corp (PRQ.TO) to October 19, Progress Energy said on Friday.

Market analysts expect the deal will be approved, but many say Ottawa's handling of this bid could give clues on its thinking about the much more significant $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC (0883.HK) for Nexen Inc NXY.TO.

Both Progress shareholders and Canadian antitrust authorities have already approved the Petronas-Progress deal.

Industry Minister Christian Paradis is now examining the offer from the Malaysian company under the Investment Canada Act, legislation that requires all large foreign takeovers of Canadian companies to be of 'net benefit' to Canada.

But there is little guidance on precisely what that net benefit rule entails, and the government, which shocked the market when it rejected a $39 billion bid for fertilizer giant Potash Corp (POT.TO) in 2010, has promised to clarify things.

Paradis has until October 12 to rule on the CNOOC bid, although he is widely expected to extend the review period for another 30 days or perhaps further.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday that CNOOC's bid for Nexen raised some difficult policy questions. But the government gave no sign it would bow to an opposition demand to veto the deal.

Harper is trying to balance concerns over the CNOOC bid with a huge need for foreign energy investment. Ottawa says the energy sector needs C$630 billion ($643 billion) in investment over the next decade alone, and much of it will have to come from overseas.

Canada, a leading energy exporter, has the world's third-largest proven oil reserves, most of them in the province of Alberta.

