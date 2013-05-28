Following is a summary of the results of the survey, taken May 20-28.

1a. Please provide your forecasts for full-year change (Dec/Dec or Q4/Q4) in UK house prices.

2.0 percent was the median for 2013 from 23 forecasts

2.4 percent was the median for 2014 from 23 forecasts

1b. Please provide your forecasts for full-year change (Dec/Dec or Q4/Q4) in central London house prices.

5.0 percent was the median for 2013 from 7 forecasts

5.0 percent was the median for 2014 from 6 forecasts

2. What is your forecast for the level of Bank of England mortgage approvals?

57,000 median in 6 months from 14 forecasts

64,000 median in 12 months from 14 forecasts

3. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes current average UK house prices relative to fundamentals?

6 was the median from 21 forecasts

Forecasts ranged from 5 to 9

4. When do you expect the average UK house price to surpass the peak seen in 2007?

1 said June 2013 1 said Q413 2 said Q214

1 said beyond 2014 1 said Q215 2 said Q415

1 said beyond 2015 1 said Q216 2 said Q416

1 said Q217 1 said 2017 1 said Q218

1 said beyond 2018 1 said Q119 1 said Q219

1 said beyond 2020

*NOTE: Forecasts are based on a variety of house price indexes, including Halifax, Nationwide, Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG)/ONS and Land Registry. Most forecasts in the latest poll are based on Nationwide and Halifax.

Following is a list of contributors: 4CAST, Capital Economics, Citi, Commerzbank, Council of Mortgage Lenders, Deutsche Bank, Experian, Fathom Consulting, Hometrack, IHS Global Insight, Investec, John Charcol, Jonathan Davis Wealth Management, Knight Frank, Lloyds Banking Group, Monument Securities, Moody's Analytics, Nationwide, Natixis, NIESR, PwC, Scotiabank and UBS.

(Factbox by Rahul Karunakar and Shaloo Shrivastava; editing by Ron Askew)