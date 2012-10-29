HONG KONG Hong Kong real estate stocks fell across the board on Monday as investors locked in profits in the outperforming sector on fears that new measures to cool soaring property prices will sap demand from non-resident buyers.

The government on Friday announced steps targeting non-residents and corporate buyers, including a new 15 percent tax on overseas buyers, and stiffened the resale stamp duty fees in the hope of calming the city's property prices, which have surpassed historical highs hit in 1997.

Shares of New World Development (0017.HK), which before Monday had jumped 104 percent on the year, led the fall and were down nearly 9 percent.

Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd (0001.HK) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK), Hong Kong's top two developers, fell more than 5 percent each.

Hong Kong's housing prices rose 20 percent in the first nine months of this year, ranking it among the most expensive property markets in the world.

Analysts said the new curbs could remove a large portion of non-local and company demand, although they added they might not result in a major adjustment in prices.

"I think many are quite surprised by the severity of the 15 percent special duty, so many are taking profits on the sector, which has done very well this year so far," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for Tanrich Securities.

"It will probably reduce demand from the mainland by 15-20 percent, particularly for the high-end market."

Property agent Midland Holdings Ltd (1200.HK) plunged more than 15 percent.

The Hang Seng Property Index .HSNP, a sub-index that tracks the seven Hong Kong and two Chinese developer stocks that are components of the Hang Seng Index .HSI, was down 4 percent compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the blue chip Hang Seng Index .HSI.

(Reporting by Clement Tan and Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)