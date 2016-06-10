Property sale and rental signs are seen next to a street sign in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British house prices will rise faster than inflation again this year but those increases could be tempered if the public votes to leave the European Union this month, a Reuters poll found.

Britons decide on June 23 whether to remain a part of the 28-member EU, and opinion polls suggest the outcome will be close.

If Britain stays in, house prices will rise 5.0 percent this year, the poll of 17 experts taken in the past few weeks found, far outstripping the 0.7 percent inflation forecast by economists in a separate recent Reuters poll.

Next year and the year after, prices are forecast to rise about 4 percent, compared with corresponding inflation forecasts of 1.7 and 2.0 percent.

"A 'Remain' vote in the Brexit poll will see the physical housing market (volume and prices) rally as will the financial housing market," said Tony Williams at independent property consultancy Building Value.

In the event Britain votes to leave the EU, prices will still rise 3.8 percent this year but stay flat in 2017 before nudging up 2.0 percent in 2018, the Reuters poll found.

"Although there is the potential for a shock, concentrated perhaps at the higher end of the market, it is not going to change the immediate problem that supply is too low for current levels of demand," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

In London, long a magnet for foreign investors often buying in cash, prices will rise 3 percent this year and 5 percent next after a vote to stay in the EU. But if the country leaves they will rise 2 percent in 2016 and 1 percent next year.

Gulf Arab investors, some of the biggest buyers of British real estate, have been holding back from new deals because they fear a property price slump if Britain leaves the EU, according to legal and investment sources.

British surveyors reported the sharpest fall in enquiries from potential homebuyers since 2008 in April, reflecting a new tax on landlords and the upcoming referendum, and there are expected to have been even fewer last month. reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=GBRICS%3DECI

Sovereign and private investors from the Middle East, Russia and China have been prolific buyers of British assets in the past decade, snapping up billions of pounds worth of property, mostly in the capital.

Those foreign buyers have sent the price of homes skyrocketing. The average asking price for a home in greater London was 644,088 pounds ($936,954) in May, property website Rightmove said, while nationally it was 308,151 pounds.

When asked to describe the level of home prices on a scale of one to ten, ranging from very cheap to very expensive, London homes were therefore overwhelmingly rated as expensive, with a median of 9.

Nationally, house prices were rated 8, and so despite borrowing costs being at a record low, getting on the housing ladder is difficult.

Buyers asking for a mortgage are usually required to have a 10 percent deposit. Yet as the average annual national salary for full-time employees was only around 27,600 pounds in the year to April 2015, saving up is tough.

"The ratio of house prices to average earnings is historically high, and there is no prospect of earnings catching up in the near future," said Stephen Lewis at ADM ISI.

Some of the suggestions made to make housing more affordable for first-time buyers was to build more homes, curtail buy-to-let purchases or offer loans with ultra-long maturities.

Renting could also prove expensive. When asked to rate the level of rental prices on the same scale as home prices the median was 7.

"Rents are under strong upward pressure, especially in London," Lewis said.

(Polling by Hari Kishan and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Hugh Lawson)