LONDON Rental growth for homes in central London's swankiest areas is set to soften over the coming six months, having clawed back to pre-recession highs in a little over two years, property company Knight Frank said on Friday.

It said rents for prime central London homes had bounced back 27 percent since hitting their post-recession trough in June 2009.

A central London home rented at, for instance, 1,000 pounds a week in March 2008, was fetching 802 pounds in June 2009, and was achieving 1,018 pounds in September this year, said Liam Bailey, Knight Frank's head of residential research.

"The data suggests a slowing in these very positive numbers is likely to develop," Bailey said, adding he expected the steep rise in rents to end in the last three months of 2011, and for this to continue into early 2012.

The annual growth rate of rents would moderate to about 4-5 percent, well below the 12-month growth rate of 9.5 percent for the year to September 2011, Knight Frank said.

"New supply is beginning to rise, partially stemming from a revival in new-build completions in central London. Demand is also up but, over the last two months, is beginning to be outpaced by supply growth," Bailey said.

The data was based on rents paid for the plushest areas of central London, including Belgravia and Chelsea in the West, St John's Wood and Hampstead in the north, Canary Wharf in the east, Wimbledon in the south, and the City financial district.

"A growth rate of 4-5 percent per annum, much closer to annual earnings growth, is more realistic and sustainable for the medium to long term, and forms the basis of our outlook for the prime London rental sector," Bailey said.

The survey also showed the nationalities of tenants renting prime central London homes were principally British (42 percent), American (14 percent), and French (5 percent).

