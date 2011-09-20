LONDON Saatchi & Saatchi's private pub "The Pregnant Man," tucked away behind the advertising agency's London headquarters, will be demolished after developer Derwent London won consent to redevelop the office site in a 125 million pound project.

Derwent said the Mayor of London had granted it planning permission to develop the 1.4-acre office site at 80 Charlotte Street, which is let to Saatchi & Saatchi until March 2013.

Saatchi's The Pregnant Man -- used exclusively by the agency's staff -- took its name from a 1970s Saatchi & Saatchi ad campaign that featured a pregnant man with the strapline: "Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant?"

Redevelopment of the site, which includes 200,000 sq ft of Saatchi & Saatchi offices, will comprise new offices, residential and retail space totalling 367,000 sq ft.

Derwent Chief Executive John Burns said when the project was completed in late 2015 and fully tenanted he expected it to achieve a yield of just above 5 percent, based on a development cost of about 125 million pounds.

"This is a significant scheme for the group and gives us the opportunity to transform the existing buildings into high quality offices that will form an exciting new office hub in keeping with the Derwent brand," he said in a statement.

Burns told Reuters the development would spell the end of Saatchi & Saatchi's The Pregnant Man, which sits in the open lot behind the company's offices.

"I'm afraid that The Pregnant Man is going. I expect we'll all survive," he told Reuters, noting the overall development was a major step in a wider regeneration of the Fitzrovia area of central London in which Derwent has properties of more than 1.5 million sq ft.

Saatchi & Saatchi was not immediately available for comment.

Burns said work on the development would start in 2013, and that he expected Saatchi & Saatchi's tenancy to run until that time, "but if something came up and they move out we could think about it either way."

"It would be nice if we could do something (like another tenancy) with them, even if it was elsewhere," Burns said.

Derwent will likely be one of the major beneficiaries from a planned 118-km Crossrail project, linking east and west London, based on its assets' proximity to stations and development potential.

Other beneficiaries included Great Portland Estates and Canary Wharf group, which is majority owned by Songbird Estates.

(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald. Editing by Jane Merriman)