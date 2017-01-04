Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
U.S. office vacancy rate declined in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since the second quarter of 2009, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc (REIS.O).
The national vacancy rate declined in the fourth quarter to 15.7 percent from 15.9 percent in the preceding quarter, Reis said in a report.
However, asking and effective rents growth decelerated in the quarter from the third.
Asking rent grew by 0.3 percent, while effective rent rose by 0.4 percent in the most recent quarter, according to the report. Asking and effective rents had risen 0.4 percent in the third quarter.
"... over time as demand continues to exceed new construction, vacancy should decline and rent growth will likely pick up as a result," said Barbara Denham, senior economist at Reis.
Construction activity rose from the third quarter, with 8.53 million square feet of new office construction completed during the quarter.
The recent employment growth should pull the vacancy rate down further in 2017, while rent growth should accelerate back towards a 3 percent annual growth rate, the firm said.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.