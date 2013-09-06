FRANKFURT Telegraaf Media Groep (TLGNc.AS) is selling its entire stake in German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) that it last valued at 230.8 million euros (194 million pounds) on its books, the Dutch media company said in a statement.

Telegraaf said the 13.13 million shares amounted to an interest of roughly 6 percent of the stock in ProSieben.

Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner, the company said.

Earlier this week KKK (KKR.N) and Permira PERM.UL sold a quarter of their stake, divesting 11 percent of the shares in the broadcaster in a placement that was worth roughly 800 million euros.

