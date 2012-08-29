Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
BERLIN German media company ProSiebenSat1 PSMG_p.DE has received expressions of interest in its northern European business, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Munich-based company has to verify those expressions of interest because it's a listed company, though it has not started a sales procedure for its northern European business, the spokesman said.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.