The logo of Germany's biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG is seen on a street sign next to the headquarters in Unterfoehring, near Munich February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) said on Wednesday it would reach its 2015 revenue growth target early as its digital unit was performing much better than expected.

The broadcaster, which competes with RTL Group AUDK.LU, benefits from consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet computers to watch videos and listen to music.

ProSiebenSat.1 said in a statement that its target of lifting annual sales by 800 million euros (636.19 million pounds) from the 2010 level by 2015 would already be reached at the end of this year.

"We are on an excellent path with the expansion of our digital business, the interlinking of our audio-visual content and the development of innovative business models," ProSieben's Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said in a statement.

Citing its positive business performance in the third quarter and a good start to the fourth quarter, ProSieben also raised its 2014 revenue forecast.

It now expects its annual revenues to increase by a high single-digit percentage this year, compared with a previous forecast for a medium to high single-digit percentage rise.

ProSiebenSat.1 shares were indicated to open 4 percent higher, according to pre-market data, with the German blue chip seen opening 0.2 percent higher.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)