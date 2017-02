TUNIS At least three people died and 28 others were wounded on Friday after hundreds of protesters incensed by a U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad attacked the U.S. embassy in the Tunisian capital, state television said.

A Reuters reporter had seen police open fire to try to quell the assault, in which protesters managed to penetrate the embassy building.

