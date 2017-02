CAIRO A protester was killed in clashes with police near the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Friday during a demonstration over a film that denigrates the Prophet Mohammad, a security source said.

The 35-year-old, who died from bird shot wounds, was the first person to be killed in Egypt during the clashes, which erupted after the embassy walls were breached by protesters late on Tuesday.

