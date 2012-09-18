An Afghan policeman stands near burning tyres on a street during a demonstration in Kabul September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail (AFGHANISTAN)

A firefighter extinguishes a vehicle set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri demonstrators throw stones amid tear gas smoke fired by police during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman (L) watches as a a man runs past a burning vehicle which was set on fire by Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Supporters of the Pasban-e-Peshawar group burn a U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. rally in Peshawar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Palestinian youths are seen during clashes with Israeli border police in the Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank near Jerusalem September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Libyan government militia guarding the main entrance of the U.S. consulate that was attacked last week, fixes a note written by Libyans against the attack, in Benghazi city September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Palestinian youths are seen during clashes with Israeli border police in the Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank near Jerusalem September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police (not seen) in the Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank near Jerusalem September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

KABUL Afghan militants claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a suicide bomb attack on a minivan carrying foreign workers that killed 12 people saying it was retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

A short film made with private funds in the United States and posted on the Internet has ignited days of demonstrations in the Arab world, Africa, Asia and in some Western countries.

In a torrent of violence blamed on the film last week, the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in an attack in Benghazi and U.S. and other foreign embassies were stormed in cities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East by furious Muslims. At least nine other people were killed.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber blew up a minivan near the airport in the Afghan capital and a spokesman for the Hezb-e-Islami insurgent group claimed responsibility.

"A woman wearing a suicide vest blew herself up in response to the anti-Islam video," said militant spokesman Zubair Sediqqi. Police said the woman may have been driving a Toyota Corolla car rigged with explosives, which she triggered.

But the claim will raise fears that anger over the film will feed into deteriorating security as the United States and other Western countries try to protect their forces from a rash of so-called insider attacks by Afghan colleagues.

Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Kabul the previous day, burning cars and hurling rocks at security forces in the worst outbreak of violence since February rioting over the inadvertent burning of Korans by U.S. soldiers.

The protesters in Kabul and several other Asian cities have vented their fury over the film at the United States, blaming it for what they see as an attack on Islam.

The outcry saddles U.S. President Barack Obama with an unexpected foreign policy headache as he campaigns for re-election in November, even though his administration has condemned the film as reprehensible and disgusting.

In response to the violence in Benghazi and elsewhere last week, the United States has sent ships, extra troops and special forces to protect U.S. interests and citizens in the Middle East, while a number of its embassies have evacuated staff and are on high alert for trouble.

Despite Obama's efforts early in his tenure to improve relations with the Arab and Muslim world, the violence adds to a host of problems including the continued U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, Iran's nuclear programme, the Syrian civil war and the fall-out from the Arab Spring revolts.

PROTESTS, BANS

The renewed protests on Monday dashed any hopes that the furore over the film might fade despite an appeal over the weekend from the senior cleric in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines, for calm.

Afghan police said among the 12 dead in the Kabul bomb attack were eight Russians and South Africans, mostly working for a foreign air charter company named ACS Ltd.

It followed a bloody weekend during which six members of Afghanistan's NATO-led alliance, including four Americans, were killed in suspected insider attacks carried out by Afghans turning on their allies.

Protesters also took to the streets in Pakistan and Indonesia on Monday and thousands also marched in Beirut, where a Hezbollah leader accused U.S. spy agencies of being behind events that have unleashed a wave of anti-Western sentiment in the Muslim and Arab world.

Authorities in Bangladesh have blocked the YouTube website indefinitely to stop people seeing the video. Pakistan and Afghanistan have also blocked the site.

Iran has condemned the film as offensive and vowed to pursue those responsible for making it. Iranian officials have demanded the United States apologise to Muslims, saying the film is only the latest in a series of Western insults aimed at Islam's holy figures.

The identity of those directly responsible for the film remains unclear. Clips posted online since July have been attributed to a man named Sam Bacile, which two people connected with the film have said was probably an alias.

Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, a Coptic Christian widely linked to the film in media reports, was questioned in California on Saturday by U.S. authorities investigating possible violations of his probation for a bank fraud conviction.

(Reporting by various bureaus; Writing by Robert Birsel)