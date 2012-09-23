People walk on a U.S. flag painted on a street in protest against a film made in the U.S. mocking Islam's Prophet Mohammad, in Taghyeer (Change) Square, in Sanaa September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Young demonstrators in support of Turkish Islamists shout slogans as they hold banners during a protest against a film made in the U.S. and cartoons published by a French magazine that denigrate Islam's Prophet Mohammad, in central Istanbul September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Demonstrators in support of Turkish Islamists shout slogans as they hold banners during a protest against a film made in the U.S. and cartoons published by a French magazine that denigrate Islam's Prophet Mohammad, in central Istanbul September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A supporter of the religious party Idara Sirat-e-Mustaqeem holds a placard during a rally with some 600 other protesters against an anti-Islam film made in the U.S. mocking Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters burn Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest organised by supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, in the town of Hermel, in the Bekaa September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Muslim protesters pray during a rally at central Omonoia square in Athens September 23, 2012. Hundreds of Muslim protesters staged a rally in central Athens on Sunday to protest against a film made in California which mocks Islam's Prophet Mohammad, the first such demonstration in Greece. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Girls shout slogans during a protest against the U.S. outside the home of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa September 23, 2012. The demonstration was against an anti-Islam film made in the U.S. mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Soldiers chew qat outside the home of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during a protest against the U.S. in Sanaa September 23, 2012. The demonstration was against an anti-Islam film made in the U.S. mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wave Hezbollah, Amal movement and Lebanese flags at a protest against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, at the town of Hermel, in the Bekaa September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Riot police use pepper spray as they try to disperse Muslim protesters during a rally in central Athens September 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Riot police use tear gas as they try to disperse Muslim protesters during a rally in central Athens September 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Libyan security forces gesture as they head to a compound which had been taken over by an armed group in Tripoli September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Libyan security forces head to a compound which had been taken over by an armed group in Tripoli September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A Muslim woman shouts slogans during a rally in central Athens September 23, 2012. Hundreds of Muslim protesters staged a rally in central Athens on Sunday to protest against a film made in California which mocks Islam's Prophet Mohammad, the first such demonstration in Greece. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

REFILE - CORRECTING GRAMMAR A boy covers his face with a strip of cloth reading 'Only the Messenger of Allah' during a protest against the U.S. outside the home of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa September 23, 2012. The demonstration was against an anti-Islam film made in the U.S. mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Supporters of the religious political party Markazi Jamiat Ahlehadith Pakistan shout slogans during a protest against an anti-Islam film made in the U.S. mocking Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

DUBAI Muslims protested in Nigeria, Iran, Greece and Turkey on Sunday to show anti-Western anger against a film and cartoons insulting Islam had not dissipated.

As delegates from around the world gathered in New York for a U.N. General Assembly where the clash between free speech and blasphemy is bound to be raised, U.S. flags were once again burning in parts of the Muslim world.

Iranian students chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" outside the French embassy in Tehran in protest at the decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, days after widespread protests - some deadly - against a film made in the United States.

Shi'ite Muslims in the Nigerian town of Katsina burned U.S., French and Israeli flags and a religious leader called for protests to continue until the makers of the film and cartoons are punished.

In Pakistan, where fifteen people were killed in protests on Friday, a government minister has offered $100,000 to anyone who kills the maker of the short, amateurish video "The Innocence of Muslims". Calls have increased for a U.N. measure outlawing insults to Islam and blasphemy in general.

In Athens, some protesters hurled bottles of water, stones and shoes at police who responded with teargas. Calm returned when demonstrators interrupted the protest to pray.

Hours later, dozens of Muslim inmates in Athens' main prison set mattresses and bed sheets on fire in protest. Firemen with four engines battled the flames in some cells but police and government officials said late at night the situation was under control.

ON ALERT

Protests around the world were relatively small and calm, but Western embassies remained on alert after the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in one of the first protests, on September 11.

The upsurge of Muslim anger - just weeks before U.S. elections - have confronted President Barack Obama with a setback yet in his efforts to keep the "Arab Spring" revolutions from fuelling a new wave of anti-Americanism.

In U.S. ally Turkey, a secular Muslim state often seen as a bridge between the Islamic world and the West, protesters set fire to U.S. and Israeli flags on Sunday.

"May the hands that touch Mohammad break," chanted some 200 protesters before peacefully dispersing.

"We will certainly not allow uncontrolled protests, but we will not just grin and bear it when Islam's prophet is insulted," Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told party members at the weekend.

"The protests in the Muslim world must be measured, and the West should show a determined stance against Islamophobia."

