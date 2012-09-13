Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
GOLDEN, Colo. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had ordered his administration to do whatever is necessary to protect Americans abroad, as U.S. diplomatic compounds in the Middle East faced continuing violent protests.
Obama, speaking at a re-election campaign rally in Golden, Colorado, also said he and his aides had been in contact with other governments "to let them know they've got a responsibility to protect our citizens."
Obama was speaking after the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other diplomats were killed after gunmen attacked the U.S. consulate and a safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night. The attackers were part of a mob blaming America for a film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. Demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on Thursday.
(Reporting By Andy Sullivan, writing by Matt Spetalnick)
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
TEL AVIV A young Israeli soldier convicted of killing a Palestinian assailant lying wounded on the ground was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Tuesday, far less than prosecutors requested, in one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history.