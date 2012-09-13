Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama thanked Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Thursday for condemning an attack on the U.S. embassy and launching an investigation, the White House said.
Obama spoke by phone with Hadi in the wake of demonstrations at the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa, where protesters broke through the main gate, smashed windows and burned cars. The incident followed violent protests in Egypt and Libya, where the U.S. ambassador was killed on Tuesday night.
Demonstrators were enraged by a U.S.-made film they said insulted Islam.
"President Obama expressed appreciation for the cooperation we have received from the Yemeni government and underscored the importance of working together to ensure the security of U.S. personnel going forward," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal)
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
TEL AVIV A young Israeli soldier convicted of killing a Palestinian assailant lying wounded on the ground was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Tuesday, far less than prosecutors requested, in one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history.