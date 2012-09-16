KARACHI, Pakistan One person was killed and five people were injured on Sunday in protests across Pakistan against a video that ridicules the Prophet Mohammad, police said.

The death occurred when unidentified people opened fire during a protest in the southern city of Hyderabad, they said.

In Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, five people were injured in clashes with police as protesters tried to reach the U.S. consulate.

Four days of protest against the short, amateurish clip, produced in California and posted online, have seen American and European embassies, businesses and a school attacked in Libya, Tunisia, Yemen and Egypt.

Several groups had called for protests in Pakistan on Sunday.

In Karachi, around 1,000 protesters began throwing stones and police responded with teargas and by firing into the air, said senior policeman Fayyaz Laghari. Two policemen and three protesters were injured.

Around 4,000 people demonstrated in the eastern city of Lahore and about same number in Kirri Shamozai in the north.

Local television stations aired footage of other small, peaceful protests in more than a dozen towns and cities.

