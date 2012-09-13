Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON A former Navy SEAL was among the four American victims of the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Tuesday, according to information released by his family on Thursday.
Glen Doherty, 42, who worked as a private security contractor, is one of the two Americans killed in the attack who the State Department has not yet identified. It has only confirmed the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and Sean Smith, an information technology specialist.
Doherty's family, through a public relations firm, released information about him, including comments from friends.
"Don't feel sorry for him, he wouldn't have it," wrote Brandon Webb, who identified himself also as a former SEAL and friend of Doherty's.
"He died serving with men he respected, protecting the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and doing something he loved."
ABC News interviewed Doherty last month. At the time, he said he was working with the State Department on an intelligence mission to round up shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles and destroy them, according to an ABC News report.
"When ABC News spoke to Doherty in late August, he was enjoying a short time off in California before heading back to Libya just days ago," it wrote.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Mohammad Zargham)
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
TEL AVIV A young Israeli soldier convicted of killing a Palestinian assailant lying wounded on the ground was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Tuesday, far less than prosecutors requested, in one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history.