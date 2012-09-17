TUNIS Over a thousand Tunisian security forces surrounded a mosque in the capital on Monday where a Salafist leader wanted by police over clashes at the U.S. embassy last week was meeting hundreds of followers, a Reuters witness said.

Riot police, military and elite anti-terrorism forces cordoned off al-Fatah mosque where the leader of the Tunisian branch of Ansar al-Sharia, Saif-Allah Benahssine, denied to followers he was involved in violent protests at the U.S. embassy.

A security source told Reuters that Benahssine, also known as Abu Iyadh, was wanted over the protests in which two Tunisians were killed and 29 wounded.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, Writing by Souhail Karam)