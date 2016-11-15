The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building, in London October 21, 2008. Prudential confirmed it was interested in buying parts of American International Group's Asian business as it reported a15 percent sales rise over the first nine months of the... REUTERS/Stephen Hird (BRITAIN)

LONDON Prudential (PRU.L) will start using BlackRock's (BLK.N) Aladdin platform within its 562 billion pound ($695.98 billion) asset management businesses, the British insurer said on Tuesday.

Prudential will use the Aladdin platform for its UK fund arm M&G Investments, Asian asset manager Eastspring, the Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), and U.S. asset manager PPM America, Prudential said in a statement.

BlackRock's Aladdin operating system is used by asset managers to help manage the risk in their portfolios and assist them in trading, data management and other operations. BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager.

"Aladdin... will make our asset managers more efficient and broaden their capabilities," Prudential chief executive Mike Wells said.

($1 = 0.8075 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)