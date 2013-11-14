A man walks past a Prudential sign outside offices in the City of London March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British based insurer Prudential PLC (PRU.L) has seen a 12 percent increase in new business profit driven largely by a one fifth increase in its increasingly core Asian arm.

In a trading statement for the year to date on Thursday, Prudential said group wide new business profit was 1.95 billion pounds ($3.12 billion), compared with 1.74 billion pounds in 2012.

The performance was at the high end of a 1.86 billion pounds to 1.95 billion pounds range predicted by 18 analysts polled by the company.

Asian new business profits that came in 20 percent higher to 990 million pounds helped offset a 10 percent decline in the UK which the company attributed to lower sales of annuities.

New business growth at the US arm climbed 11 percent, the company said.

Group sales were 5 percent higher for the nine months period, Prudential said, also driven by strong growth in Asia that offset declines in the UK.

Chief executive Tidjane Thiam said the group remains "on track" to achieve its objectives for the full year.

"In Asia, our focus on meeting the long term savings and protection needs of a rapidly growing and increasingly wealthy middle class remains a key driver of resilient and sustainable profit growth," he said.

"Our U.S. and UK businesses remain focused on delivering earnings and cash."

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)