The sun reflects in a window above the raised lettering of the former Prudential Assurance building in the City of London May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British insurer Prudential's (PRU.L) former chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, earned 5 million pounds in the first five months of 2015, according to the company's annual report, published on Thursday.

Thiam, who left the insurer for Zurich-based lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in the middle of last year, earned 18.9 million Swiss francs (£13.7 million) in cash and share awards from Credit Suisse in 2015 even after requesting a 40 percent bonus cut.

Thiam's successor Mike Wells, who previously ran the firm's U.S. business, earned 10 million pounds in 2015, a drop of 19 percent from 2014, Prudential said.

The bonus element of Wells's salary was 3.2 million pounds, the report showed.

Prudential's remuneration committee awarded salary increases to executive directors for 2016 of 1 percent, which it said was below the salary increase budget for the wider workforce.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London)