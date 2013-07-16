PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
Prudential Plc (PRU.L) said it would sell its closed-book life insurance business in Japan to SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) for $85 million.
A "closed book" is essentially a policy that is no longer sold, but is still carried on the books of the insurer as a premium-paying policy.
The Prudential business, PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, stopped underwriting new business in February 2010, the company said.
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.