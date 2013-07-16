Prudential Plc (PRU.L) said it would sell its closed-book life insurance business in Japan to SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) for $85 million.

A "closed book" is essentially a policy that is no longer sold, but is still carried on the books of the insurer as a premium-paying policy.

The Prudential business, PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, stopped underwriting new business in February 2010, the company said.

