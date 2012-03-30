Tidjane Thiam, Group Chief Executive of Prudential, listens to a question during an Asian Investment Forum in Hong Kong March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive of British insurer Prudential (PRU.L), received a total pay package of 4.7 million pounds last year, down slightly from 2010, as the group's share price fell while still outperforming the wider sector.

Thiam's pay included 2.8 million pounds in salary, bonus and benefits, Britain's biggest insurer said on Friday, plus 1.9 million pounds' worth of shares under an incentive scheme that pays out every three years.

In 2010, Thiam received a total of 4.8 million pounds, including 2 million pounds under the incentive scheme.

"Over the past three years Prudential has delivered almost 1.7 times the total shareholder return generated by its comparator group of large UK and international insurers," a Prudential spokesman said.

"Executive directors' share awards are directly linked to that."

During 2011, Prudential's shares fell 4.5 percent, outperforming a 13 percent fall in the Stoxx 600 European insurance index .SXIP as the group's strong presence in fast-growing Asia helped insulate it from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

In 2010, Thiam led a failed attempt to buy Asian rival AIA which left shareholders to pick up 377 million pounds in costs and fees.

Prudential chairman Harvey McGrath, who plans to leave the group this year after bearing the brunt of shareholder anger over the failed acquisition attempt, received total pay of 582,000 pounds in 2011, up from 543,000 in 2010.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Erica Billingham)