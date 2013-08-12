Shadows are cast onto the logo of British life insurer Prudential on their building, in London October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Insurer Prudential reported a 22 percent rise in first-half operating profits on Monday, as it benefited from its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets as well as a jump in income in its U.S. operation.

Prudential said operating profit came in at 1.415 billion pounds for the six months to end-June, in line with a forecast by Barclays analysts of 1.4 billion pounds, and raised its interim dividend by 15.8 percent to 9.73 pence a share.

Insurers from across Europe have enjoyed a strong start to 2013, as buoyant investment returns and longer-term trends of an ageing population needing more retirement income support their businesses, but many investors have favoured Prudential because of its diversification beyond European shores.

In the United States Prudential said it continued to gain from the move into retirement of the 'baby-boomer' generation. Profits rose by almost a third after a rise in interest rates in the second quarter boosted its variable annuity business, and it also benefited from its acquisition of REA LIC in 2012.

Meanwhile in Asia, where Prudential focuses on selling products to a growing middle class in South East Asia, operating profit jumped 18 percent. While this outpaced a 12 percent rise in new sales, Prudential said it saw record sales in seven of its local business units, with China up 42 percent and Philippines and Korea up 38 percent.

Funds under management at its M&G arm rose to 234.3 billion pounds from 203.7 billion pounds a year earlier, with the growth coming from net retail inflows and rising asset prices.

"These results provide further evidence of our ability to deliver both earnings growth and cash. We are on track to achieve the remaining objectives of doubling Asia's 2009 new business profit by 2013 and delivering over 350 million pounds of net remittances from the UK by the end of the year," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in a statement.

In the UK operating profit was up 1 percent at 341 million pounds.

Shares in Prudential, which have gained 47 percent over the past 12 months, were up 2.8 percent at 1217 pence by 10.27 a.m. British Time, ahead of a 0.5 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index.

